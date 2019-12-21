Assam to frame law that ensures only 'indigenous' can buy land

Dispur: With protests against the amended Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) showing no signs of abating, the Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government in Assam on Saturday decided that it will introduce legislation to bar non-indigenous people from buying land in the state.

The decision to frame a law to protect the 'indigenous' population in the state comes on the heels of apprehensions in Assam about the influx of migrants in the state, which the natives fear, will compromise the Assamese cultural identity.

The decision for the new legislation by the state government coincided with the All Assam Students Union (AASU) accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Sonowal of misleading people that their identity, language and land are secure even as Bangladeshis are being settled here through the contentious legislation, according to reports.

(image from hindustantimes.com)