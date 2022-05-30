Assam police station attack: Prime accused in inciting mob killed in accident while 'escaping' custody
Guwahati: The prime accused in inciting mob violence leading to the torching of a police station in Assam's Nagaon district, died in an accident while allegedly trying to escape from police custody on Monday morning, officials said.
Ashikul Islam was hit by the escort vehicle of a police team he was accompanying, as the accused made an attempt to flee, they said.
He was rushed to the Nagaon Civil Hospital where doctors declared him dead, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley told reporters.
Five police personnel, including a sub-inspector, suffered minor injuries, she said.
Islam was arrested on Sunday and based on his interrogation, the team of police personnel took him to his house in Juria to recover arms and ammunition.
Police seized two pistols with seven rounds of live ammunition from his house, along with a red t-shirt he was seen wearing in a video while inciting the mob on May 21 , leading to the torching of the Batadrava police station, Doley said.
Eleven people have so far been arrested, including Islam, in connection with the incident following the death of a fish seller who was in custody.
Police claimed that the fish seller, Safikul Islam, had died as he was unwell, but his family members alleged that police demanded Rs 10,000 and a duck to release him.
The family members also claimed that they were ready to give a duck but as they did not have the money, the police beat him up, leading to his death.
An angry mob then stormed the police station and set it ablaze following which the authorities demolished the houses of those allegedly involved in the incident, including that of the fish seller, on May 22, asserting that they were encroachers who had settled on government land.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to monitor the investigation into the entire incident.
At least 48 people have been killed and 116 injured in police action while allegedly trying to flee custody or attacking law enforcers since the Himanta Biswa Sarma government came to power in May last year.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
16 bodies recovered from Tara Air plane crash site in Nepal30 May 2022 9:15 AM GMT
5 people drown in dam backwaters in Gujarat30 May 2022 9:08 AM GMT
Warfare changing with technology, India's security dynamics will...30 May 2022 9:00 AM GMT
Tweaking the rules?30 May 2022 8:23 AM GMT
Assam police station attack: Prime accused in inciting mob killed in...30 May 2022 7:40 AM GMT