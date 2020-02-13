Assam govt to close down state-run Madrasas, Sanskrit 'tols'
Guwahati: The BJP-led government in Assam has decided to close down state-run Madrasas and Sanskrit 'tols' (centres of learning) and converted them to schools teaching regular courses, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.
If religious books are taught with government funds, then the Gita also has to be taught in Sanskrit tols, Sarma told reporters.
"We have decided to close down Madrasas and Sanskrit tols of the state because it is not the job of government institutes to provide religious books," he said.
Madrasas and Sanskrit tols of the state will be converted to high and higher secondary schools within three to four months, the minister said.
(Image from financialexpress.com)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Doesn't look, feel, smell right when etailer makes Rs 6K cr...13 Feb 2020 12:55 PM GMT
Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala patient discharged, two others...13 Feb 2020 12:17 PM GMT
Melania Trump says the first couple excited about their...13 Feb 2020 12:11 PM GMT
Sunny Leone bags a comedy web series13 Feb 2020 12:09 PM GMT
Every Indian must know Hindi, there's no bigger language:...13 Feb 2020 12:07 PM GMT