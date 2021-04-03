Assam: EVM found in BJP candidate's car; EC orders repoll at booth, suspends four officials

New Delhi: The Election Commission has taken tough actions against four officials in Assam who had put an electronic voting machine(EVM) in the car of a BJP leader. The Commission has suspended the presiding officer and three other officials in this case and has ordered re-election at a polling booth in Ratabari seat of Assam after a controversy broke out over the presiding officer carrying the EVM after polling in a vehicle that belonged to the wife of a BJP candidate contesting from a neighbouring seat.



"Although the seals of the EVM were found intact, it has nevertheless been decided to do a re-poll at No. 149- Indira M V School of LAC 1 Ratabari (SC) as an added precaution," the poll panel said. A report has also been sought from the special observer, the statement said.

According to the initial report received by the Election Commission from the DM, the polling party car broke down in the middle of the road. The polling party got down from the vehicle and asked the sector officer over phone to arrange for a new vehicle. While the sector officer was arranging for the new vehicle, the polling party decided to arrange a vehicle of its own to reach the Material Receipt Centre faster since they were in the custody of polled EVMs. The polling party hailed a passing vehicle and boarded it along with the EVM and other things without checking the ownership of the vehicle.

As reported by the polling party, they moved towards Karimganj and had to slow down in the traffic. As they slowed down, they were surrounded by a mob of about 50 people who started pelting stones at them.

The mob also started abusing them and did not allow the vehicle to pass. When they asked the leader of the mob, he replied that it was the vehicle of Madhumita Paul, wife of Krishnendu Paul who is a contesting candidate of a neighbouring constituency (Patharkandi LAC-2) and alleged that "the EVM was being taken to be tampered with. "

"It was only then that they realised that something was amiss and alerted the sector officer. However, a larger crowd had gathered by then and they were attacked and held hostage by a mob along with the EVM in the vehicle," the statement said.

Police reached the spot along with district election officer and used force to pull out the polling party.

Meanwhile, Congress questioned the Election Commission after the incident and said if the poll body does not wake up now and remains "complicit" it will be fatal for democracy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Election Commission, tweeting in Hindi that the "EC's car has broken down, the BJP's intentions are bad and the condition of democracy has worsened".

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Election Commission needs to start acting decisively on reports of private vehicles transporting electronic voting machines, and a serious re-evaluation of the use of EVMs needs to be carried out by all national parties.

Tagging a tweet that carried a video showing EVMs in the car of a BJP candidate in Assam, she said every time there was an election, videos of private vehicles caught transporting EVMs show up.

Continued on P6