As cases rise, Christmas, NY gatherings banned in Capital

New Delhi: Amid a rise in Covid cases and the threat of its Omicron variant, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday directed District Magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital.



However, restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance. The DDMA directed the District Magistrates (DMs) to identify potential COVID-19 superspreader areas ahead of Christmas and New Year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting on the situation amid fresh concerns caused by the Omicron variant.

India has recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant across 15 states and UTs so far out of which 90 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The ministry data updated at 8 am also stated that India has logged 6,317 new Covid infections taking the total tally of cases to 3,47,58,481, while the active cases declined to 78,190, the lowest in 575 days. The death toll has climbed to 4,78,325 with 318 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country reached nearly 140 crore on Wednesday, the Union Health ministry said. More than 62 lakh (62,70,380) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the DDA order read: "All social/political/cultural/religious/festival related gatherings are prohibited throughout NCT of Delhi... All district magistrates and DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation takes place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in the NCT of Delhi."

The national capital logged 125 cases on Wednesday, the highest in several months and even as the new restrictions kicked in, officials said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair an important Covid review meeting on Thursday for further preparations to contain a possible third wave of infections.

The District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have also been directed to tighten the enforcement machinery to ensure people follow social-distancing norms and wear masks.

"All district magistrates shall conduct an intensive survey of the entire area under their jurisdiction and identify those pockets, colonies markets and crowded places which have the potential of becoming superspreaders of Coronavirus and its Omicron variant," the DDMA said in the order.

It said concerted action shall be taken in identified pockets according to the prescribed protocol which includes test, track and treatment, prompt and effective containment measures and enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

It stated all DMs and DCPs shall deploy a sufficient number of enforcement teams on the field for keeping utmost vigil at public places to enforce strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid any possible surge in COVID-19 cases. Taking note of incidents of violations, DDMA said that since restrictions are not being strictly complied with, all DMs and DCPs will conduct sur-prise checks and take strict penal action against defaulters.

The DDMA also directed authorities to convene meetings with RWAs, market associations and inform them about "persistent increase" in Covid cases and also the emergence of the Omicron variant.

They should also be requested to take all requisite steps ensuring strict compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and frequently hand sanitising. "MTAs (Market Traders Associations) should implement 'No Mask No Entry' policy at shops and workplaces," the DDMA said.

The Karnataka government, meanwhile on Wednesday, directed the health officials, Deputy Commissioners and district surveillance officials to steadfastly track, trace and quarantine primary and secondary contacts of

persons infected by Covid. Currently, around 300 Covid cases are being reported daily in Karnataka and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is between 0.25 per cent and 0.3 per cent. As on date, 19 cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka.

The Punjab government has told its employees they won't get their salaries if they don't furnish their Covid vaccine certificate.

Haryana is set to impose restrictions on people who are not fully vaccinated against Covid, state Health Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday. Vij said only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to visit crowded public places like restaurants, malls, banks and offices, among others, in the state from January 1, 2022.