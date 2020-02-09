As BJP waits for 'exact poll results', AAP is upbeat and cautious

All exit polls on Saturday were unanimous in their prediction that Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to romp home with a second consecutive victory, prompting words of caution and triggering confidence from political leaders.

The five exit polls projected AAP's win by a two-thirds majority as the predictions differed only in terms of the margin of victory.

The exit polls predicted chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is expected to win anything between 47 seats to 68 seats in the assembly of 70 members.

Most polls expected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to improve its performance from the last assembly elections in 2015, when it won just three seats.

All the five exit polls predicted little will change for the Congress, which was in power between 1998 and 2013 but drew a blank in the last assembly polls in 2015.

The Congress, they suggested, would come a distant third — either failing to secure any seat, according to two polls, or, at best, winning three seats (ABP News-CVoter).

(Inputs from hindustantimes.com)