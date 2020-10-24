Arvind Kejriwal lays foundation stone for new 1,500-bed block at LNJP Hospital

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday laid the foundation stone for the new wing at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. The new wing will raise the number of beds by 1,500, taking the total to 3,800.



The CM said that when other governments take Rs 1-1.5 crore for construction of a bed his party-led government believes in smart spending as it has been able to deliver the same in Rs 30 lakh. He said, "This new wing at LNJP is valued at Rs 462 crores, with per bed costing around Rs 30 lakh. Other governments spend Rs 1-1.5 crore per bed, but we believe in smart spending and effective utilisation of budget."

He added that in 2.5 years, LNJP will be one of the biggest hospitals in the country with a modular design and modern medical infrastructure. The new facility will be fully air-conditioned and have an advanced lab facility and a molecular lab.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain elaborated that the building will have three main departments–– a new medical block, new maternity, and an advanced paediatric department.

"This will be the tallest building in the country. With 25 floors and best health care available under one roof, this will be an inspiration to all," he said.

Kejriwal also said that the Delhi government is the only one that has given an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to all those who sacrificed their lives during the pandemic.

He also said that the Department of Health and Family Welfare in Delhi has been supreme in improving and providing access to healthcare facilities. "Be it 450 plus Mohalla Clinics and conducting 22 lakhs plus free tests added to this new vision for government hospitals," he added.