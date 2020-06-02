Top
Arvind Kejriwal Launches "Delhi Corona" App For Info On Hospital Beds

New delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today launched mobile application for updates on vacant beds in hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

He said 4,100 out of 6,731 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals are vacant.

Delhi has reported nearly 20,000 cases so far.



PTI

