Arvind Kejriwal Launches "Delhi Corona" App For Info On Hospital Beds
New delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today launched mobile application for updates on vacant beds in hospitals for COVID-19 patients.
He said 4,100 out of 6,731 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals are vacant.
Delhi has reported nearly 20,000 cases so far.
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mumbai, adjoining districts put on alert in view of cyclone2 Jun 2020 8:00 AM GMT
Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Delhi Corona' App For Info On...2 Jun 2020 7:45 AM GMT
Apple releases new iOS update with fixes for new jailbreak...2 Jun 2020 6:35 AM GMT
Eisha Chopra: It's funny acting in a horror show2 Jun 2020 6:31 AM GMT
Curfew imposed in NYC as protesters loot stores across...2 Jun 2020 6:28 AM GMT