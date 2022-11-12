Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees for MCD elections

New Delhi: AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced 10 guarantees for the people of the city ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. "AAP will beautify Delhi, clear out garbage mountains and end corruption in MCD. Delhi's parking crisis and stray animal problems will be solved, MCD roads, schools, hospitals, parks will be face-lifted and transformed," said Kejriwal.



He further added that traders will be uplifted, Inspector-Raj, Conversion-Parking Fees will be ended and hawkers will get vending zones to trade in. MCD's contract workers will be regularised and all employees will be paid salaries in the first week of the month itself, he added.

"We are announcing 10 guarantees today. We have done very well on the guarantees we announced during the Assembly elections, we've fulfilled many of them, and most are heading towards fruition. We will fulfill these 10 guarantees before the next elections as well," said Kejriwal.

During a press conference, Kejriwal mentioned that most of the problems in MCD can be solved with inputs of experts from different fields. Stating his intent to solve the garbage and landfill issue in the Capital, he said, "There's garbage all around, we'll clean it all up. It will be a matter of pride to walk on clean streets, boast about Delhi's beauty. We'll clear out the garbage mountains. We will also shelve their plan of building 16 new garbage mountains. No new landfill will come up in Delhi. It is not rocket science to process garbage. We'll call experts from London, Paris, Tokyo, we'll build a team of global experts to work this out. We'll clean up the roads and gullies of Delhi." Kejriwal also mentioned that once AAP is voted to power, the rampant corruption prevalent in the MCD will be vetted out and new transparent procedures will be adopted which will give huge relief specifically to traders and renters.

He said, "The building department is the most prone to corruption, the process of clearing all building plans and maps will be simplified and digitised. Like faceless governance in Delhi Government, we'll do something solid here too. Everyone knows these people charge a per-lenter ransom, this would be ended and culprits would be sent to jail. We will bring a one-time scheme to regularise minor violations in buildings." While making announcements, Kejriwal asserted that the AAP's guarantees were no less than 'Fevicol Ka Jod', and the party sticks to its words unlike its opposition BJP. He said, "The MCD elections are around the corner now. The people of Delhi are very eagerly waiting for the elections so they can bring AAP to power. On one hand, the incumbent MCD government has cheated the people of Delhi, on the other the AAP has been delivering on every single aspect of governance. AAP gives guarantees. Our guarantees are rock-solid. They are like Fevicol Ka Jod. These people issue their Vachan Patras, then they fail on it, so after five years they'd issue Sankalp Patras. They have no agenda, no planning. They are ill-willed. They have no intention of working for the people. A day after the elections, irrespective of the result, their manifestos land up in the trash."

Kejriwal attacked the BJP on its false promises during last elections of sourcing funds from the Union Government and said, "First, they said Kejriwal doesn't fund the MCD properly so they will ask for funds from the Centre. It has been 5 years, the Central Government and the MCD are run by the same party. Yet the Centre did not give them a single naya paisa to run the MCD. They played politics over it. They abused me over it. But Delhi belongs to all of us, it doesn't deserve such cheap politics. Which is why, my government put its foot down and kept funding the MCD more than anyone else did." Replying to a media query, the CM said, "This time around the BJP will go on to win less than 20 seats in the 250 wards of the MCD. I can give this to the media in writing. The results will be out on December 7 and we are certain that the BJP will be kicked out of the MCD by the people of Delhi."