Arunachal Pradesh logs 134 new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a dip in COVID-19 cases as 134 people tested positive for the virus, pushing the coronavirus tally to 31,282, an official said on Monday.



The state had reported 298 cases on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 145 as two more persons succumbed to the disease in the past two days, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region continued to report high number of fresh cases with 35, followed by West Kameng (19), Anjaw (18), Changlang (15) and Lower Subansiri at 11.

Five new cases each were also recorded at Tawang, Kra Daadi and Lohit, three each in Upper Subansiri, Lower Siang, Kurung Kumey and East Kameng, two each from Papumpare, East Siang, Leparada and Tirap and one from Longding district, the SSO said.

Of the fresh cases 130 were detected through rapid antigen tests and two each through RT-PCR and TrueNat methods, the official said, adding that 51 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

The state now has 2,885 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

As many as 434 patients were cured of the disease on Sunday taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 28,252, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 90.31 per cent while the active percentage stands at 9.22 and the positivity rate at 3.58 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 462, followed by Changlang (285), West Kameng (220), Namsai (190), Lohit (169) and Upper Subansiri at 166 cases.

Altogether, 6,73,167 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 3,739 on Sunday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 4,21,082 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January.

The state as on Sunday had a total of 1,45,640 vaccine doses available including, 1,19,030 supplied by the Centre and 26,610 purchased by the state government from Serum Institute of India, Dr Padung added.