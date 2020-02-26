Army Should Be Called In, Will Write To Home Minister: Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said "Army should be called in and police is unable to control situation in northeast Delhi where 18 people have died and over 150 have been injured amid clashes between pro and anti-citizenship law protesters. Mr Kejriwal's latest remark is a turnaround after he told reporters on Tuesday that Army was not required in the area to control the violence.
(Inputs from ndtv.com)
