Army chief General Bipin Rawat named as India's first CDS
Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat has been named as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).
Gen Rawat is due for retirement on December 31. However, the government on Sunday amended the Army rules to change the retirement age of tri-Service chief and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to 65 years. The decision to amend the rules has been taken so a service chief can be appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) after retirement.
(Inputs from DNA India)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi: Monday likely the coldest day of December in last...30 Dec 2019 12:15 PM GMT
Muslim body demands anti-lynching law in Jharkhand30 Dec 2019 10:42 AM GMT
Army chief General Bipin Rawat named as India's first CDS30 Dec 2019 9:28 AM GMT
Six killed, five critically injured as car plunges into...30 Dec 2019 8:57 AM GMT
J&K gun license case: CBI raids on at Jammu, Srinagar and...30 Dec 2019 8:35 AM GMT