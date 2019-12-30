Army chief General Bipin Rawat named as India's first CDS

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat has been named as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

Gen Rawat is due for retirement on December 31. However, the government on Sunday amended the Army rules to change the retirement age of tri-Service chief and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to 65 years. The decision to amend the rules has been taken so a service chief can be appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) after retirement.





(Inputs from DNA India)