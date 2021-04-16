Approval for emergency use within 3 days

New Delhi: In a major decision aimed at facilitating quicker access to foreign vaccines by India and encouraging imports, the government on Thursday allowed approval for restricted emergency use of foreign-produced vaccines within three working days from the date of submission of the application.



The decision in this regard has been taken by the Central Drug Authority, CDSCO to speed up the registration process for the approval of restricted use in an emergency situation that would help in increasing the vaccination coverage in India.

A detailed guideline has also been issued by the Health Ministry in which the CDSCO has specified regulatory pathways for approval of foreign approved Covid-19 vaccines after the central government on Tuesday decided to fast-track emergency approvals for all coronavirus jabs that have been given a similar nod by the WHO or regulators in the United States, Europe, Britain or Japan.

The total vaccinations across the country have crossed the 11.70 crore mark with more than 26.02 lakh vaccine doses administered till 8 pm on Thursday.

With 26,02,375 vaccine doses inoculated in a single day, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,70,96,037 as per the 8 pm provisional report.

On Thursday, 67,400 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational, which is a rise of an average of 22,400 operational vaccination centres as 45,000 CVCs on average are functional on any given day.