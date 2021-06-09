Anup Chandra Pandey appointed Election Commissioner

New Delhi: In a late-night development on Tuesday, Anup Chandra Pandey, a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch, has been appointed as the Election Commissioner.



With the appointment of Pandey, who is a UP cadre retired IAS officer, as the new Election Commissioner, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has restored its full strength as a three-member Commission.

As per the official gazette notification issued by the Law Ministry, the President has appointed Pandey as the Election Commissioner with effect from the date he assumes office.

With Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab due next year, the appointment of Pandey, who retired as UP Chief Secretary in August 2019, to the new post, is being witnessed as a major move.

Notably, Pandey was appointed as a member of the National Green Tribunal soon after his retirement. He had also served as Principal Secretary in the Health department of the Uttar Pradesh government.