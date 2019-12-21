Anti-CAA stir: Clashes erupt in UP's Rampur; several people, including policemen, injured
Rampur (UP): Clashes broke out between anti-CAA protesters and police in which several people, including policemen, were injured in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Saturday, officials said.
Around 400 to 500 people gathered here to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act amid a bandh call, they said.
Five protesters were hospitalised and the condition of one of them was stated to be critical, District Magistrate Aunjaneya Singh said.
"Over a dozen policemen also suffered minor injuries during stone pelting by protesters that included children between the ages of 12 and 18 years," Singh told PTI.
Another dozen protesters also suffered minor injuries in tear gas shelling by the police, he said.
A call for a bandh was given in Rampur on Saturday by anti-CAA protesters even as CrPc Section 144, which bars assembly of people, was in force in the region.
(image from hindustantimes.com)
