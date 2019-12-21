Anti-CAA stir: At least 6 dead as violence rocks UP

New Delhi/Meerut: At least six persons died as violent clashes with police rocked Uttar Pradesh on Friday.



As tensions soared across the nation over the amended Citizenship Act with Internet blocked and tight security, protests in parts of western Uttar Pradesh including — Bulandshahr, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar — turned violent on Friday. Protesters torched several vehicles in Bulandshahr, while Meerut Police resorted to lathicharge, following stone-pelting at Lisar Gate. More than 15 districts in UP witnessed clashes between the police and protesters.

At least 20 people were injured — nine with gunshots — after thousands protested and clashed with the police after the Friday 'namaz' in several areas of Kanpur. Of those who suffered bullet injuries, two were minors, aged 14.

"Nine people with bullet injuries are admitted here. Three have bullet injuries in the abdomen, one in the chest and the rest have injuries in their limbs," said Dr Sanjay Kala, head of surgery department at the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital in Kanpur.

In Babupurwa locality, an anti-CAA protest turned violent, as 13 people were injured. Somewhere between Bakarganj and Idgah, the protesters reportedly torched four vehicles, while the police allegedly fired 25 rounds. In the stone pelting by the mob, seven police personnel were injured. Police also fired tear gas shells and used cane-charging to disperse the mob.

A wave of fresh violent protests took over Gorakhpur, Bahraich, Varanasi, Sambhal and Firozabad. A day after Lucknow witnessed frenzied protests, which claimed a life, special forces including — CRPF, ATS, RAF — were deployed in most of the affected areas.

Sporadic violence was reported from Maharashtra and Karnataka-Kerala border areas as well, while authorities resorted to curbs on mobile Internet and SMS services in various regions. With agency inputs