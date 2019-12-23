Anti-CAA protests remain peaceful across country

New Delhi: Though the battle against the contentious citizenship law and the proposed all-India NRC rages on across the nation, the violent trail that rocked the country over the last few days seem to have clambered down by many notches.

On Sunday the national capital saw multiple groups gather peacefully at various parts of Delhi to conduct peaceful protests against the Citizenship Act. In Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led a massive peaceful march which was attended by around 3 lakh protesters. He named the rally 'Samvidhan Bachao rally' and demanded that the Centre repeal the act, saying it is against the constitution and an attempt to divide people in the name of religion.

Around 500 members of Islamic outfits and scores of CPI(M) activists staged demonstrations in Chennai as protests continued in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

In Pune also scores of students and youths held a protest. They held placards with slogans like 'Millenials won't board this #CAB, 'We Reject CAA/NRC', 'Respect Existence or Expect Resistance', 'Modiji Please Focus on Real Issues, written on them, and shouted slogans denouncing the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizenship exercise.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two men killed in the violent protests in Mangaluru on December 19.

Furthermore, in lieu of the ongoing protests against the law, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) announced the postponement of certain examinations that were scheduled to be held on December 24

and 26. Meanwhile, the death toll in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut rose to five. The deceased have been identified as Mohsin, Aasif, Zahir, Aalim, all

residents of Meerut, and Asif from Delhi, Inspector General Alok Singh said.