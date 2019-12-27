Anti-CAA protests intensify

New Delhi/Meerut: Amid the ongoing clash between citizens using their constitutional right to protest and a government whose entire intention is defined by majoritarian cultural nationalism along with violent coercion, vehement demonstrations against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act took place in several states on Friday.



Amid a thick security cover in entire Uttar Pradesh where the anti-CAA protests have turned most violent with over 23 dead, UP DGP O P Singh said Friday prayers in the state went off peacefully. In preparation for the day after last week's clashes between police and demonstrators, the Internet has been shut down in 21 districts of the state till Friday midnight.

"The entire state was peaceful," the DGP added. He said there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the state. There was deployment of the Central paramilitary forces in sensitive areas. Drones were used to keep a hawk-eyed vigil, especially in areas where violence had broken out last week after the Friday prayers. Internet services were suspended to check rumour-mongering, he said.

According to official figures, the UP Police has registered 372 cases against those involved in the protests with 1,246 people arrested and more than 5,000 detained since December 10.

Protests in the national Capital against the CAA raged on at Jama Masjid, UP Bhawan, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jor Bagh and Zakir Nagar on Friday.

Delhi Police detained at least 357 protesters outside UP Bhawan on Friday where Section 144 had been imposed since morning. While the protests remained peaceful throughout the day, a procession from Jor Bagh to the Prime Minister's residence, demanding the release of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad who had been arrested and sent to judicial custody, took place as a result of which Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station remained shut for a few hours.

The Delhi Police imposed Section 144 of CrPC in several parts of the Capital, including large areas of the North-East district, the area near Lal Quila and UP Bhawan. Areas under 12 police stations of the North-East district were put under Section 144, including the area around Seelampur, where 15 companies of the police force had been deployed.

Heavy deployment was also seen near Jama Masjid, which became a key site of the protests. The Delhi Police said social media posts were being monitored to control the spread of rumours.

In Mumbai, several students and social activists became part of the 'Inquilab Morcha' on Friday. The protesters, carrying banners and posters, gathered at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and gave slogans against the Modi government.

Student leaders, including Umar Khalid and Afreen Fatima from JNU, Hammada Rehman from Jamia Millia Islamia and Maskur Usmani from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were part of the protest.

Many popular personalities turned up including former Bombay High Court judge B G Kolse Patil and Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker.