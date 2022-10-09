Another love letter has come, says Kejriwal

New Delhi: In a no holds barred letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, L-G VK Saxena has accused him and his ministers of running away from their constitutional duties and responsibility of governance in Delhi.



Saxena, in a fresh missive to Kejriwal dated October 7, launched a scathing attack on the AAP government, saying its rule, based on "speeches and advertisement", was alienated from basic works of public interest.

Replying to Saxena's letter, Kejriwal in a tweet on Saturday said: "Another love letter has come." He also accused the L-G of destroying the lives of Delhiites. "BJP is hell bent on destroying the lives of the people of Delhi through L-G. Every day these people make a fuss about something or the other. I assure Delhiites that as long as this son of yours is alive, don't worry. I won't let any harm come to you," Kejriwal said in another tweet in Hindi.