Another Bengal BJP MLA rejoins TMC, fourth legislator to go

New Delhi: West Bengal BJP MLA Soumen Roy Saturday became the fourth legislator from the saffron party to rejoin the ruling Trinamool Congress since the April-May assembly polls.

Joining the TMC in the presence of party secretary-general Partha Chatterjee, Roy said he was not comfortable in the BJP camp and that he wanted to take part in the development initiatives by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Roy had won from Kaliaganj on a BJP ticket in the assembly elections.

Earlier this week, BJP MLA Biswajit Das had re-joined the ruling TMC, saying that he decided to leave the party following some "misunderstandings" that should have never happened. BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh had also returned to the TMC fold alleging that the saffron party was indulging in "vindictive politics" and attempting to trigger chaos in the state.

In May, BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy re-joined TMC with son Subhrangshu after being elected on a BJP ticket from Krishnanagar South seat.

Besides the MLAs, several regional BJP leaders have also joined the TMC in the past few months. In June, eight BJP leaders had switched over to the TMC. In the recent past, while some leaders have made their desire to return to the TMC known, in plaintive appeals to Banerjee, others have dropped hints of their "remorse" via social media.



(Inputs from theindianexpress.com)