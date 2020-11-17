Andhra Pradesh: CBI books 16 for contempt of court; to probe 'larger conspiracy'

New Delhi: In what appears to be previously unheard of, the Central Bureau of Investigation will now investigate a group of people for contempt of court and examine whether there was a "larger conspiracy" behind the acts of alleged contempt.



Based on an order passed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the CBI has taken over 12 cases originally with the state CID and clubbed them to register a single case. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for December 14.

The CBI has booked 16 individuals for allegedly posting defamatory content against judges of the Supreme Court and the Andhra Pradesh High Court on social media, officials said on Monday. The high court had directed the CBI to probe the case and submit a report to it in a sealed cover within eight weeks.

Taking cognizance of the alleged defamatory posts, the high court had directed the CBI to probe the role of prominent persons in the southern state, who were intentionally targeting the Supreme Court and high court judges.

"...the postings were made to bring hatred, contempt, incite disaffection and ill-will against the High Court and Hon'ble judges," the court had noted, adding: "...Their comments are perilous to democracy and amounted to an attack on the judiciary." "When persons in positions made comments against the judges and the courts, why have cases not been filed? Looking at things, we are left to infer that a war has been declared on the judiciary," the bench commented orally during a hearing.

In addition, the bench of Justices Rakesh Kumar and J Uma Devi had directed the central probe agency to ensure they investigate whether there was a larger conspiracy behind certain people in power committing contempt. "If it is noticed that it was due to the result of larger conspiracy, the CBI is required to take appropriate action against such culprits irrespective of the post and position."