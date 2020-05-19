Amphan to weaken in six hours to 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm'

Weather forecast Today, Cyclon Amphan Live Updates: Super Cyclone Amphan will weaken into an 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm' within the next six hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It is moving at a speed of 14 kmph towards the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. At 2.30 am, it lay 570 km south of Odisha's Paradip, 720 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal and 840 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh. The storm is expected to make landfall along Digha in West Bengal by the evening of May 20.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief ministers of West Bengal and Odisha, Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik respectively, and assured them of help, if needed.

The Indian government Monday said the cyclone had the potential to cause extensive damage like Cyclone Fani, which hit India at this time last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Monday to review the response preparedness and evacuation plan presented by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

At least 25 NDRF teams have been deployed on the ground while 12 others are ready in reserve. An additional 24 teams are also on standby in different parts of the country. Apart from the NDRF, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services are in action too.

