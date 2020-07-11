Amitabh Bachchan, Son Abhishek Test Coronavirus Positive; "Shifted To Hospital,"
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted in the isolation ward of a city hospital.
The 77-year-old actor, who is at the Nanavati hospital, shared his health update on Twitter.
I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests , results awaited, Bachchan tweeted.
"All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested, he added.
