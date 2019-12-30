Amitabh Bachchan honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

New Delhi: The 50th Dadasaheb Phalke Awards honoured legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan with India's highest film honour for his stupendous contribution to Indian cinema, in New Delhi on Sunday evening.



President Ram Nath Kovind presented the megastar with the award.

Bachchan was earlier supposed to receive the honour at the National Film Awards ceremony last Monday but the 77-year-old actor was unable to attend the event due to ill health.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced at the awards that the veteran will be bestowed with the honour in a special ceremony hosted by the President on Sunday.

The award, named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke who is revered as the Father of Indian cinema, was instituted in 1969, the year Bachchan made his debut in Hindi film industry with Saat Hindustani. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award comprises a Swarna Kamal (golden lotus) medallion, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 10,00,000.

Bachchan attended the ceremony with his wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan and son actor Abhishek.

"When this award was announced, a doubt arose in my mind: if this is an indication for me to sit at home and relax after working for so many years?

"There is some more work I have to finish and certain possibilities are coming up where I may get a chance to do some work. I just wanted some clarification on this," Bachchan said on a lighter note.

"God has been kind, there have been blessings of my parents, the support of the filmmakers, producers, co-actors from the industry, but I'm most indebted to the love and constant encouragement by the Indian audience. That's the reason I'm standing here. I accept this award with utmost humility and gratitude," he added.