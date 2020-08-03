Amit Shah admitted to Medanta after testing Covid positive

New Delhi: Union Home minister Amit Shah, 55, tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram.



A team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria is likely to visit Medanta where the Union Home minister has been admitted. The team is likely to oversee Shah's line of treatment at the hospital and advise doctors there accordingly, sources added.

In a tweet, Shah said he got tested after showing Covid symptoms while requesting those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested and isolate themselves.

"On getting the initial symptoms of Coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves," Amit Shah tweeted.

Sources said Amit Shah was present in the last Cabinet meeting where the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) was approved. In the meeting, social distancing was strictly followed along with wearing of masks. Due to the pandemic, Cabinet meetings in the last few months have been held at the Prime Minister's residence.

Hours later, Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo said he had met Amit Shah on Friday evening and was going into isolation.

"I had met Amit Shah ji day before in the evening. I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon. Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per rules and protocol," Supriyo tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit also tested positive and an official bulletin from a private hospital in Chennai read: "He is asymptomatic and clinically stable."

Purohit (80) was taken to a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday morning. The hospital visit comes against the backdrop of 87 employees of Raj Bhavan testing positive in less than 10 days.

Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun, who had earlier tested positive, died due to the infection in Lucknow on Sunday morning.

Varun, the only woman Cabinet minister in the state, was 62. She died at 9:30 am at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, the government said in a statement. Kamal Rani Varun, who served as Minister of Technical Education, is the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting the virus.

The 62-year-old politician was admitted to hospital on July 18 after she tested positive. "She had comorbidities in the form of diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and hypothyroidism. She had bilateral pneumonia at admission and was shifted to ICU on the day of admission itself because of high oxygen requirement," Dr R K Dhiman, Director SGPGI, Lucknow, said.

Later on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also tested positive for coronavirus. The CM tweeted: "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine."

Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday tested negative for COVID-19, according to a tweet shared by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek wrote that his father has been discharged from Nanavati Hospital and will now rest at his residence.

His tweet read: "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him."

In another tweet, Abhishek shared: "I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise."

Minutes later, Senior Bachchan himself took to Twitter to share the latest development with his followers. His tweet read: "I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day."