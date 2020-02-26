Amit Shah should resign: Sonia
New Delhi: Holding the Centre and the Delhi government responsible for the deadly communal violence in the national Capital, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said Union Home minister Amit Shah should take responsibility for the same and resign.
Addressing a hurriedly called press conference after chairing a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, she said there was a conspiracy behind the tragic incidents in Delhi.
"The conspiracy was witnessed during Delhi polls and BJP leaders gave hate speeches creating atmosphere of fear and hatred," the Congress president said, adding that the Centre, Home Minister and the Delhi government are responsible for the situation.
Union Home Minister Shah must take responsibility and resign, she added, stating that the Delhi government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have also failed to maintain peace.
The Congress president also hit out at BJP leader Kapil Mishra for making a statement that allegedly incited violence in the city.
Meanwhile, the Congress also postponed its march to Rashtrapati Bhavan till Thursday in view of President Ram Nath Kovind's unavailability.
