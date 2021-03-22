Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for Bengal polls

Kolkata: BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday released the saffron party's manifesto for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Bengal with the promise to provide employment opportunities to at least one member in every family and the implementation of 7th pay Commission in the state.



The manifesto, called 'Sankalp Patra', vows to start 'Annapurna Canteen' for providing meals at Rs 5 across the state in the same pattern as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has recently started 'Maa Canteen' that serves meal of rice, dal, vegetable curry and egg in Kolkata and has promised to extend it to all parts of the state gradually.

BJP has also promised to provide wheat at Rs 1, pulses at Rs 30, salt at Rs 3 and sugar at Rs 5 per kg. Shah also promised the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the first Cabinet and refugees who have been staying in Bengal for 70 years to be given citizenship. "Each refugee family will get Rs 10,000 per year for 5 years," he added.

Shah said that the saffron party had decided to name their manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' "because it is not just a manifesto but a resolution letter for Bengal by the country's largest party".

The manifesto vows to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in all state government jobs if voted to power, free education for women from KG to PG, free public transport for women, continuous financial assistance to girls and Rs 2 lakhs on turning 18 years, increase of widow pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 and setting up of 9 women police battalion and 3 women police reserve battalion to safeguard women's security in state.

The BJP has further promised the extension of 100 days work scheme to 200 days, providing every fisherman Rs 6,000 annually "just like farmers", three new AIIMS to be built in remote areas, free education to backward classes till graduation level.

In the agricultural front, the manifesto promises the extension of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to Bengal and Rs 18,000, to be transferred to 7.5 million farmers' bank accounts, Rs 5,000 crore intervention fund to assure farmers' economic security, Rs 4,000 to be provided yearly to every landless farmer and accidental insurance worth Rs 3 lakh for small farmers and fishermen from state's treasury.

BJP has also promised to transform Kolkata into an international city, and ensure that it becomes a UNESCO Heritage City.