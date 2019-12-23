Amit Shah created environment of fear, not us: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusation that the Opposition was "inciting" people, and alleged that an environment of fear and uncertainty was created by Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Parliament that the NRC will be implemented after the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"The home minister's statement in both the houses on implementing NRC post CAA has created an environment of fear, insecurity, and uncertainty. It is primarily the government which is responsible for that," senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said. Countering the prime minister's statement that there are no detention centres in the country, Sharma said, "They are present in India. People are being kept there. Those people, who fought for us in the Kargil War, have also been sent to those detention centres and the media showed it."

At a time when protests are being held across the country against the CAA and the NRC, Sharma said the prime minister should provide a "healing touch" and if he is "sensitive and serious", he should call a meeting of chief ministers of all the states at the National Integration Council NIC to discuss this matter.