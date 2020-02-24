Amit Shah calls urgent meeting, MoS Reddy says MHA monitoring situation
New Delhi: More than 14 hours after a series of riots broke out in North-East Delhi when clashes between anti-CAA and pro-CAA demonstrators escalated on Sunday night in Jafrabad area near Kardampuri and Karawal Nagar; Home Minister Amit Shah called for an urgent meeting of senior Delhi Police officials with a view to address the ongoing breakdown of law and order in the national Capital as US President Donald Trump landed in Delhi after visiting Ahmedabad and Agra.
Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said on late Monday evening: "The situation in Delhi is fully under control. Senior police officials are on the ground and sufficient forces are also deployed at the spot." Bhalla's official comment came after news of one Delhi Police head constable succumbing to injuries became public. Moreover, sources inside the MHA have reportedly said the violence had been "orchestrated to coincide with Donald Trump's state visit to India".
In fact, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also spoke to mediapersons and added that the clash was started by the protesters with the deliberate intention to tarnish India's global image and lashed out at the Opposition, calling for accountability over the riots. He also maintained that the MHA had instructed the Delhi Police to act strictly and that his ministry was monitoring the situation.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Monday, urging L-G Anil Baijal and the Home Ministry to take strict action and curb the riots, following which the L-G instructed Delhi Police to deploy additional forces and contain the violence. All political leaders across the political spectrum have condemned the violence and called for peace.
