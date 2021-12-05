Amit Shah called, can end protest if talks go well, say farmers

New Delhi: Union Home minister Amit Shah called farmers' leaders on Friday night to discuss the remaining issues following the success of their year-long campaign to repeal the three new agricultural laws, the growers said on Saturday, announcing a five-member panel to hold talks with the government.



For now, the farmers will continue the protest over their demands like widening the Minimum Support Price or MSP programme that guarantees prices for certain crops and dropping cases filed against protesters over the last year.

"Amit Shah called last night. He said the laws have been rolled back and the government is serious about finding a solution to the ongoing stir. The Home Minister wanted a committee to communicate with the government, so we finally have made that committee now," Yudhvir Singh, a leader of one of the farmers' unions told a private news channel.

"The result of the meeting between the government and the committee will be discussed on December 7, and if a compromise is found, then there is a possibility of farmers going back from borders," he said.

The decisions were taken at a meeting organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) — the umbrella body of farmers' organisations — held at the Singhu border near Delhi to decide on the future of the agitation and discussed vacating the protest sites.

Farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ashok Dhawle, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Yudhvir Singh were named in the five-member panel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had passed a Bill in Parliament to repeal the three contentious farm laws on Monday, more than a year after thousands of farmers from several states launched a massive campaign against them and camped on the borders of Delhi.

The farmers, however, have maintained that they will not call off the demonstration and work to hurt the BJP in key state elections early year till other demands like the one on MSP, compensation to families of farmers who died during the movement and action against a Union minister whose son has been accused of mowing down a group of protesters in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri are met. With agency inputs