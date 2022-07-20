Amid protest by Oppn, both Houses adjourned

New Delhi: The second day of the ongoing Monsoon Session was washed away on Tuesday due to sloganeering by leaders of Opposition parties over price rise, increase in GST rates, unemployment and record depreciation of the Indian rupee. The continued protests by Opposition members prompted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to blame the MPs for not allowing the House to run by showing placards, which is against the recently notified rules.



Even the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day following uproar by the Opposition parties over price rise and GST hike.

Citing a recently released advisory that prohibited distribution of any pamphlets, leaflets or placards inside Parliament, the Speaker said carrying placards inside the House is not allowed. At first, the Lower House was adjourned till 2 pm and when it reassembled, it was again adjourned in just six minutes after laying the papers of a few standing committee reports.

However, while hitting out at the Centre over the issues of price rise, hike in GST rates, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that it is "unparliamentary" on the part of the Prime Minister to not answer questions and run away from a discussion in Parliament.

While referring to a recent booklet released by Lok Sabha Secretariat listing out certain words as unparliamentary for use in Parliament, the Congress leader also alleged that no matter how much the Prime Minister tries to silence the opposition by declaring many words as "unparliamentary", he will have to answer on these issues. In the Lok Sabha, when the House reassembled at 2 pm, members of Opposition parties, including Congress, DMK, and Left trooped to the Well, raising slogans.

The Presiding Officer repeatedly urged the agitating members to go back to their seats and allow the House to function, but they did not pay heed. Later, the House was adjourned for the day.

In the morning, when the Lower House met for the day, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tried to raise the issue of price rise.

However, Speaker Om Birla did not give permission and immediately started the Question Hour. Following this, Opposition members, including Congress, DMK, and TMC trooped into the Well raising slogans against the government. Amid din, the Speaker tried to run the Question Hour, but in vain. Later, Birla adjourned the House till 2 pm.

The scene was no different in the Rajya Sabha as when the Upper House met at 2 pm after the first adjournment, the Weapon of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 was moved by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for consideration and passing.

Opposition members, including Congress, AAP, DMK, TMC, and Left trooped into the Well, raising slogans against the government over the GST hike and inflation. Members from RJD, NCP, Shiv Sena, and Samajwadi Party were also on their feet.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to run the House amid din while urging members to allow it to function. As the uproar continued, Harivash adjourned the proceedings for the day. Earlier, in the morning, a similar scene was witnessed in the Upper House