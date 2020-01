Amid ongoing protests, RGI says Census data confidential

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing row over the NPR exercise, the government on Tuesday asserted that census data is confidential and guaranteed under the law and those violating it will be punished. In a series of tweets, the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India (RGI) also said the 2021 would be the first ever census to be conducted with a mixed mode approach — a mobile app (created in-house by RGI office).

"While confidentiality about your data is guaranteed by Census Act, 1948; the same law specifies penalty for BOTH public AND census officials for non-compliance or violation of any provision of the Act," the RGI said.

The National Population Register (NPR) exercise will be carried out along with the house listing phase of the census.

During the census exercise, there will be facility for online self enumeration for the public during population enumeration phase.

"The Indian census is the largest administrative and statistical exercise in the world, with more than 30 lakh functionaries, and at the cost of about 8700 crore rupees," another tweet by RGI said.

The house listing phase of the Census 2021 will be carried out from April 1 to September 30, 2020.

The census will have its reference date as March 1, 2021, but for snow-bound Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand it will be October 1, 2020.

A few state governments have declared that they will not participate in the NPR exercise now alleging it is a prelude to a countrywide National Register of Citizens.

Assemblies of Kerala and Punjab have adopted resolutions announcing their opposition to the exercise.