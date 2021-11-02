Amarinder Singh resigns from Congress

Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress on Tuesday.



He sent a seven-page resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, sources said.

Singh had quit as the Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu.

A few days ago, Singh had dismissed reports of back channel talks with the Congress as incorrect , saying the time for rapprochement was over and his decision to leave the grand old party was final.

He has indicated that he will float a political party ahead of Assembly polls in Punjab.