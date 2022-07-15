Alt News co-founder Zubair gets bail
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair who was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity through one of his posts on tweet made in 2018.
Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala of the Patiala House Courts granted the bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,00 with a surety and asked him not to leave the country without the court's permission.
