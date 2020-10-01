Allahabad HC issues notice to UP govt on Hathras incident

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the Hathras incident and issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government.



The Uttar Pradesh government and the UP Police are under attack over the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit woman and the way her cremation was done by the Hathras administration in the dead of night.



Meanwhile, the state government on Thursday said that the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not raped.



ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said the cause of her death is an injury on the neck and trauma resulting due to it, as per the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report.



"The report of the FSL has come. It says clearly that samples did not have sperm. It makes clear that there was no rape or gang rape," the ADG said.



"Even the woman in her statement to police did not mention about rape but talked about 'marpeet' (beating) only," he said.



Last week, Additional Superintendent of Police, Hathras, Prakash Kumar had told media persons that initially the accused were booked for attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.



Later, on receiving more inputs, Section 376-D (gangrape) of the IPC was added to the FIR, he had said.



ADG Prashant Kumar said some people presented wrong facts to disturb social harmony and create caste violence in the state.



"Police took immediate action in the case and now we will identify those who tried to disturb social harmony and create caste violence," he added.



Meanwhile, Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar has been caught on camera issuing a veiled threat to family members of the 19-year-old Dalit girl whose death has sparked nationwide outrage.



In a video that has surfaced, Laxkar can be seen telling the girl's father: "Half of the media people have left today, the other half will leave by tomorrow. Only we will stand with you. It is up to you whether you want to change your statement or not."

