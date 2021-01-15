All samples from Ghazipur poultry mkt -ve for bird flu: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday issued directions to open the Ghazipur poultry market after all 100 samples collected from there tested negative for bird flu.



"Samples taken from poultry markets have tested negative with respect to Bird Flu. Have directed to open the poultry market & withdraw the orders to restrict trade & import of chicken stocks," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, a senior official of the Delhi animal husbandry unit said there is no spread of bird flu among chickens in Delhi as all the 100 samples taken from Asia's largest poultry market in Ghazipur had tested negative.

The results come a day after civic authorities imposed a temporary ban on the sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat in view of the bird flu situation here.

However, following Kejriwal's announcement, the North and South municipal corporations of Delhi withdrew their orders banning the sale, purchase and storage of poultry and processed chicken. Both said the Delhi government's earlier decision to ban the trade of poultry had induced them to take similar calls but now they had reversed the order after a meeting with officials of the Centre.

Earlier, samples taken from crows and ducks at parks and lakes in the national Capital tested positive for avian influenza.

The Centre added that Delhi's decision to reopen the Ghazipur poultry market will send a positive message throughout the country, even as it asked states to ensure that all precautions are taken to curb the spread of bird flu.