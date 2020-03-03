All MPs Should Ensure Peace, Harmony, Says PM At BJP Meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about peace, harmony and unity at a meeting of BJP MPs this morning, saying that these values were necessary for the nation's progress. The Prime Minister called on his party leaders to ensure that these values were practised and followed throughout the country.

The Prime Minister's comments came days after horrific violence tore, allegedly instigated by BJP leaders' hate speeches, through parts of Delhi this week, killing more than 40 people and leaving hundreds injured.

"Development of the nation is important, and peace, harmony and unity are necessary for that development. Some people are living for their parties, but we live for the country," the Prime Minister said, highlighting his BJP's "Sabka vikas, sabka saath" slogan coined during his election campaign.

In his speech PM Modi also took a swipe at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, declaring the senior Congress leader was reluctant to chant slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

(Inputs and image from ndtv.com)

