All judges of Delhi HC to hold physical court hearings from March 15

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court issued an office order on Saturday stating that from March 15 all its judges would hold physical hearing of cases.



The high court said the existing system under which only 11 benches — two division benches of two judges each and nine single-judge benches — hear matters via the physical mode would continue till March 12.

The office order issued by Registrar General Manoj Jain said, "The Full Court has been pleased to order that the existing system of hearing the matters in this court shall continue up to March 12, 2021.

"It has further been ordered that all benches of this court shall hold physical courts, on a daily basis, with effect from March 15, 2021 and shall continue to take up the matters as per the existing arrangement of listing."