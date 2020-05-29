Ajit Jogi, First Chief Minister Of Chhattisgarh, Dies At 74
New Delhi :Ajit Jogi, the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, has died. The 74-year-old had been in hospital for a few days.
His son Amit Jogi made the announcement on Twitter.
"20-year-old Chhattisgarh has lost a patriarch. Not just me, but Chhattisgarh and its citizens have lost a father," Amit Jogi posted in his tribute.
Ajit Jogi suffered two cardiac arrests over the past week. He had been in hospital for nearly three weeks.
He quit the Congress in 2016 and went on to form the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh.
(Inputs and image from ndtv.com)
