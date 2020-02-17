Airtel pays Rs 10,000 crore to govt towards AGR dues
New Delhi: After Supreme Court rap and the government's stringent deadline, Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has paid Rs 10,000 crore to the telecom department towards statutory dues.
The company said it will make payment of the balance amount after self assessment exercise.
"The...total amount of Rs 10,000 crore has been paid on behalf of Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, and Telenor.
"We are in the process of completing the self assessment exercise expeditiously and will duly make the balance payment upon completion of the same, before the next date of hearing in the SC," Bharti Airtel said.
The company said it will also submit supporting details at the time of making balance payment.
The telecom department on February 14 began issuing orders asking firms such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear past dues immediately.
The DoT, which faced the ire of the Supreme Court for putting on hold recovery of dues from telecom companies, had started issuing circle or zone-wise demand notices to the firms.
Airtel had previously responded to DoT order by offering to pay Rs 10,000 crore by February 20 and the remaining before March 17. Airtel owes nearly Rs 35,586 crore, including licence fee and spectrum usage charge, to the government.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Bhima-Koregaon: Maharashtra to conduct parallel probe17 Feb 2020 11:45 AM GMT
AIADMK govt will protect the interests of minorities: TN17 Feb 2020 11:31 AM GMT
Bodies of 3 relatives of Telangana MLA found in canal17 Feb 2020 11:30 AM GMT
AAP to strengthen base in UP, to launch membership drive:...17 Feb 2020 11:27 AM GMT
Water goes to Satyendar Jain, Rai gets environment,...17 Feb 2020 11:15 AM GMT