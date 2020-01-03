Airport Express line launches free WiFi services

New Delhi: Commuters on Airport Express Line can now access Internet using free high-speed WiFi inside train coaches as the Delhi Metro launched the services on Thursday, the first such facility in any country in the South Asian region. The 22.7-km swankiest line on the Delhi Metro network has six stations and eight trains ply on this corridor, officials said.



The WiFi facility inside train coaches on the Airport Line was launched by DMRC chief Mangu Singh in a running train on the Express corridor that connects New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21 stations. "This is the first time in India that WiFi facility is being provided in underground Metro trains. India has become the fourth country in the world to have this, as at present underground Metro train WiFi facility is available in Russia, South Korea and China," Executive Director of Corporate Communications, DMRC, Anuj Dayal told reporters after the launch.

According to DMRC, this is also the first time that WiFi facility is being provided in underground Metro trains in the South Asian region. "A few Metro cities globally offering WiFi connectivity in underground trains are Moscow and St Petersburg (Russia), Seoul (South Korea) and Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Wuhan and Shanghai (China)," the DMRC said.