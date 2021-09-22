Air Marshal VR Chaudhari to be new Chief of Air Staff

New Delhi: Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari will take over as Chief of Air Staff after the retirement of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on September 30.

Chaudhari is currently the Vice Chief of Air Staff in the Indian Air Force.

Air Marshal Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 29, 1982 and has held various command, staff and instructional appointments at various levels, the government said in a statement. During his service, he has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Vayu Sena Medal.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria will retire exactly two years after his appointment to the top post on September 30, 2019.

Air Marshal Chaudhari has a flying experience of more than 3,800 hours and has been an expert in MiG-29 aircraft. He has also served as chief of the Western Air Command.