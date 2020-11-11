AIMIM wins 5 seats; Owaisi says big parties treated me like untouchable

Patna: Asaduddin Owaisi's party All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five Assembly seats out of 24 in the Seemanchal region of Bihar. Asked once the final results are out and if there will be a need whether AIMIM will support RJD, the Hyderabad MP told reporters here counting was still going on and the final results are yet to be declared.

"In politics, you learn from your mistake. Our Bihar chief personally met with each and every leader of political parties. No one was ready to touch us. Big parties treated me like an untouchable... Our party president met every important Muslim leader as well. But nothing worked out. Cannot tell you why it didn't happen," Owaisi said.

He further said AIMIM will contest the polls in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and other states also without divulging any details on alliance with other parties.

Meanwhile, AIMIM, which was given tags like 'vote cutter' and spoiler in the Bihar Assembly polls, said its critics have got a befitting reply from the people.