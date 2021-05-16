AIIMS chief warns of surge in fungal infection in Covid patients

New Delhi: AIIMS director Randeep Guleria warned against the increase in the number of fungal infections that are being reported from across the country and said that it is of paramount importance that hospitals follow protocols of infection control practices.



"It has been seen that secondary infections — whether fungal or bacterial — are causing more mortality. This disease, mucormycosis, can affect the face, infecting nose, orbit of eye, or brain, which can even cause vision loss. It can also spread to the lung," Guleria said.

He also said that the misuse of steroids is a major cause behind the spread of this infection. "Chances of fungal infection increase in the patients who are diabetic, COVID positive and are taking steroids. To prevent it, we should stop the misuse of steroids," he said.

According to Guleria, mucormycosis spores are found in soil, air and even in food, but they are of low virulence and usually don't cause infection.

"Even before COVID, this disease could be seen mostly in diabetic patients, transplant and cancer patients, but it was rare among the general public.

Now a large number of cases are being reported due to COVID treatment," he said, recommending close monitoring of blood sugar levels to prevent the infection.

At AIIMS, he said 23 cases of such infection were reported among COVID patients. Out of them, 20 are still COVID-19 positive while the rest are negative. Guleria said that many states have reported more than 500 cases of mucormycosis.

He also advised against using steroids in the early stages of coronavirus and said that if the patient has mild symptoms, steroids would do him more harm than good.

"Data shows that 5-10 days steroids are needed for the majority of COVID patients," he said.

Amid reports of the coronavirus pandemic spreading to rural areas, He said, "Training in rural areas, good infection control practices in hospitals and prevention of fungal infections are the three areas of focus of the government in its treatment of those infected with Coronavirus."

He said that COVID management should reach out to all parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that black fungus has been declared a notified disease in the state.

Now, if any cases of this disease are found, the doctors will have to report them to the concerned chief medical officer (CMO), Vij said in a statement.