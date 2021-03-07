AIADMK, DMK yet to close deal with key allies for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

CHENNAI: The DMK on Saturday moved forward in its ongoing seat-sharing exercise with allies by giving six seats to MDMK though a deal with the Congress and CPM was elusive, while the ruling AIADMK's negotiations with DMDK remained inconclusive.

The MDMK would, however, contest on the rising sun symbol of its partner DMK according to the pact inked on Saturday by the leadership of both parties.

This is the first time the MDMK would face the Tamil Nadu Assembly election together with the DMK since it was founded in 1994 after Vaiko was ousted from the then M Karunanidhi-led DMK.

Vaiko, when asked if his party has given a list of preferred constituencies to DMK, said 'no'.

On agreeing to contest on the 'rising sun' symbol, which is a 'change of heart', he said it was due to practical reasons.

The MDMK chief had previously said his party would contest on a separate symbol.

A party would be allotted a single, common symbol by the Election Commission only if it contested from at least 12 constituencies and if not, there was a possibility of a separate symbol in each of the six segments, he said.

To avert such a scenario and considering practical aspects like less number of days to campaign, the party decided to contest on the rising sun symbol, he said.

He hit out at the 'Sanathana forces', a reference to the BJP, and praised Stalin as a very capable leader for the post of Chief Minister.

The DMK has allotted 23 seats to allies. MDMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and CPI have got six each, the IUML three and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi two.

After the second round of talks, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said the number of seats indicated by the DMK for allocation to his party was not agreeable and hence they have conveyed their preference. He hoped for a resolution soon on seat-sharing with DMK.