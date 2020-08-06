Ahmedabad COVID-19 hospital fire leaves 8 patients dead
Ahmedabad: Eight patients in the ICU ward of a private COVID-19 designated hospital died after fire broke out there on Thursday, a fire official said.
Fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad during the early hours of Thursday, the official said.
Around 40 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city, he said.
The cause of the fire is not known yet, he said.
