Agnipath protests: Cong announces solidarity 'Satyagrah' at Jantar Mantar
New Delhi: Congress MPs and leaders will sit on a "Satyagraha" at the Jantar Mantar here Sunday morning in solidarity with the youths protesting against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.
Youths across the country have taken to the streets against the contentious scheme, and incidents of violence have been reported from several cities and towns.
Sources said Congress MPs, its working committee members, and All India Congress Committee office-bearers will be part of the "Satyagraha" that begins at 10 AM at Jantar the Mantar on June 19.
"The decision was taken as the Agnipath scheme has enraged the youths of our country and they are protesting on streets," a party leader said. "It is our responsibility to stand by them."
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Agnipath scheme announced after wide-ranging consultations: Rajnath18 Jun 2022 9:30 AM GMT
Central probe agencies working under political pressure due to...18 Jun 2022 9:09 AM GMT
Defamation case: Thane court exempts Rahul from appearance on Saturday18 Jun 2022 9:08 AM GMT
Unanimous support on need to stand with Lanka in difficult time:...18 Jun 2022 8:45 AM GMT
PM will have to become 'maafiveer', take back 'Agnipath': Rahul18 Jun 2022 8:30 AM GMT