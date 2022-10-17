After Xi Jinping's 'right to use force' remark, Taiwan says won't back down

Beijing: As he is set for a record 3rd five-year term in power and perhaps for life, President Xi Jinping on Sunday warned that China will "not renounce the use of force to unify Taiwan with the mainland and vowed to advance the modernisation of the country's military to "world-class standards" to protect national sovereignty, security and developmental interests.

Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, responded that it will not back down on its sovereignty or compromise on freedom and democracy.

Tensions between the Beijing and Taipei rose dramatically in August after China staged war games near Taiwan following the visit to Taiwan of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Those military activities have continued though at a reduced pace.

In a speech opening the ruling Communist Party's 20th party congress in Beijing, Xi said China always "respected, cared for and benefited" Taiwan's people and was committed to promoting economic and cultural exchanges across the Taiwan Strait.

"Resolving the Taiwan issue is the Chinese people's own business, and it up to the Chinese people to decide," he said.

"We insist on striving for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and best efforts, but we will never promise to give up the use of force and reserve the option to take all necessary measures."

That option is aimed at "interference" by external forces and a "very small number"

of Taiwan independence supporters rather than the vast majority of the Taiwanese people, Xi said.

"The historical wheels of national reunification and national rejuvenation are rolling forward, and the complete reunification of the motherland must be achieved, and it must be achieved!" Xi added amid a long round of applause from over 2,300 elected delegates attending the Congress. Taiwan's presidential office said in response that the Republic of China - the island's official name - was a sovereign and independent country.

"Taiwan's position is firm: no backing down on national sovereignty, no compromise on democracy and freedom, and meeting on the battlefield is absolutely not an option for the two sides of the Taiwan Strait," it said in a statement.

"This is the consensus of Taiwan's people," the presidential office said, adding the national security team was keeping a close eye on developments at the congress.

In her national day speech on Monday, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said war between Taiwan and China was not an option and reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing, even as she pledged to keep boosting Taiwan's defences. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang - who China put sanctions on last year, saying he was a separatist - said Xi should focus on his own people.

Referring to rare banners of political protest on an overpass in Beijing on Thursday, Su said, "Xi Jinping should pay attention to the smoke and protest banners on the Sitong Bridge in Beijing, rather than always thinking about using force to deal with Taiwan."

China refuses to speak to Tsai, considering her a separatist.

Except for Xi, all the top leaders of the party, including the number two leader Premier Li Keqiang, would be replaced or reshuffled during the Congress as the administration headed by 69-year-old Xi is completing a 10-year tenure.

However, the Congress is expected to endorse Xi's continuation as he has already been declared a core leader of the party on par with its founder Mao Zedong. Xi's continuation in power will formally end the over three-decade practice of its

top leaders retiring after completing two-five-year tenures.

In a show of unity, almost all retired former leaders of the party — including Xi's predecessor Hu Jintao and former premier Wen Jiabao along with a host of former leaders — attended Sunday's opening ceremony at the ornate Great Hall of the People and were seen cheering key aspects of his speech spanning one hour 45 minutes.

Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and military.

Achieving the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027 and more quickly elevating the people's armed forces to world-class standards are strategic tasks for building a modern socialist country in all respects, he said.

The CPC will intensify troop training and enhance combat preparedness across the board, strengthen all-around military governance, and consolidate and enhance integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities, Xi said.

He also said that the CPC will strengthen its control of the military to obey its directives.

"We will strengthen party building across the board in the people's armed forces to ensure that they always obey the party's command," he said.