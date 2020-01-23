After Punjab and Kerala, Raj govt to introduce resolution against CAA

Jaipur/New Delhi: Another Congress-ruled state Rajasthan will become the third after Kerala and Punjab to introduce an Assembly resolution that will seek to repeal the amended Citizenship Act in the session beginning on Friday.



Claiming that democracy weakens if there is no dialogue, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot asserted that the Centre should listen to people protesting against the act across the country. A special session of the Assembly has been called on January 24, which will also mark the start of the Budget session.

"We are requesting the Central government to reconsider the Act. The Constitution has given the right to protest but if someone does it, they are attacked and called anti-nationals," Pilot, who is also the chief of Pradesh Congress Committee, said.

Pilot's statements come ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled rally in Jaipur on January 28. "The Rajasthan Assembly will pass a resolution against the CAA in this session," he said.

Commenting on the anti-CAA petitions lying with the Supreme Court, Pilot said the legality of the amended Act will be decided by the top court.

Kerala and Punjab have already passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the new legislation. West Bengal is also all set to bring about a resolution against CAA on January 27.

Kerala also moved the Apex Court under Article 131 of the Constitution challenging the implementation of the Act, whereas, Punjab sought amendment to the NPR form.