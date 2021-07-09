After petrol, CNG price up in Delhi, adjoining cities

New Delhi: After petrol, the price of CNG and piped cooking gas in the national Capital and its adjoining towns was increased on Thursday in line with rising costs.



Indraprastha Gas Limited — the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped gas to household kitchens in the national Capital region — raised CNG price by 90 paise per kg and cooking gas by Rs 1.25 per standard cubic metre.

"CNG retail price in Delhi stands revised from Rs 43.40/kg to Rs 44.30/kg w.e.f 6 am on 8th July 2021," IGL said in a tweet.

In the adjoining Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, CNG price has been hiked to Rs 49.98 per kg from Rs 49.08. Rates differ from state to state due to local taxes.

Piped Natural Gas (PNG) rate in Delhi was increased by Rs 1.25 per scm to Rs 29.66 per scm and to Rs 29.61 in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

"CNG would offer 68% savings as compared to petrol & 50% savings as compared to diesel on running cost at revised prices in Delhi," IGL said.

The hike in CNG and PNG prices came amid an unrelenting surge in the retail selling price of petrol and diesel.

Petrol price on Thursday was hiked by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 9 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. This took fuel prices across the country to fresh highs.

Petrol price rose to Rs 100.56 a litre in Delhi while diesel rates climbed to Rs 89.62 per litre.